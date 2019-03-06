Grammar choir performs in Austrian cathedral

Fifty-two Carrickfergus Grammar singers performed in the Austrian capital Vienna last week.

The choir of 14 to 18-year-olds performed for passing tourists at the cathedral of Stephansdom in the city centre.

A visit to Mozart's Memorial.

Directed by head of music, Edward Craig, the choir sang a 45 minute recital which included three organ solos by Stephan Hamill on the cathedral’s Rieger pipe organ.

The choir was warmly welcomed by the members of Christ Church Anglican Church and between their rehearsal and evening concert, they were the guests of the British Ambassador to Austria and UK Permanent representative to the UN in Vienna, Leigh Turner.

They were invited into Mr Turner’s private residence where again they performed for him, accompanied by Mr. Hamill on the rare Imperial Bösendorfer Grand Piano.

At the weekend, they gave their final performance of the tour before visiting the graves of the great composers in Zentralfreidhof, a special section of the cemetery where the remains of many revered musicians rest side by side.

Ice skating at Vienna Town Hall's 'Winter Wonderland'.

On Sunday, the choir competed in the semi-final of BBC Radio Ulster’s prestigious School Choir of the Year competition.

The school’s spring concert will take place on Wednesday March 20. in the assembly hall, at 7.00 pm, (no tickets required with donations to the Music Society funds) when all the school choirs and instrumental groups will be performing. Everyone welcome.