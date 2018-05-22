IN FULL: The 63 NI schools set to lose ‘breakfast club’ funding

A full 63 schools in Northern Ireland are to lose extra funding for running breakfast clubs and other schemes for disadvantaged children.

The schools are set to lose out due to a change in the way disadvantage is measured.

However, the changes will also see 43 new schools become eligible for the funding, the Department of Education has said.

The changes are being made to a funding scheme known as “extended schools”.

Below is the list of schools set to lose funding as a result of the changes.

— Cavehill Primary School (Belfast)

— St Therese of Lisieux PS (Belfast)

— Holy Rosary Nursery School (Belfast)

— St Michael’s Nursery School (Belfast)

— Culmore Primary School (Derry City and Strabane)

— Killen Primary School (Derry City and Strabane)

— Denamona Primary School (Fermanagh and Omagh)

— Artigarvan Primary School (Derry City and Strabane)

— Bready Jubilee Primary School (Derry City and Strabane)

— Gaelscoil Neachitain (Causeway Coast and Glens)

— St Mary’s Primary School, Brookeborough (Fermanagh and Omagh)

— St Mary’s Primary School, Maguiresbridge (Fermanagh and Omagh)

— St Matthew’s Primary School, Limavady (Causeway Coast and Glens)

— Tummery Primary School (Fermanagh and Omagh)

— St Brigid’s Primary School, Cranagh (Derry City and Strabane)

— St Joseph’s Primary School, Drumquin (Fermanagh and Omagh)

— St Columbkille’s Primary School, Carrickmore (Derry City and Strabane)

— St Columcille’s Primary School, Claudy (Derry City and Strabane)

— St Peter’s Primary School, Plumbridge (Derry City and Strabane)

— Hollybush Primary School (Derry City and Strabane)

— Oakgrove Integrated Primary School (Derry City and Strabane)

— Lisnagelvin Nursery School (Derry City and Strabane)

— Foyle College (Derry City and Strabane)

— Lumen Christi College (Derry City and Strabane)

— Larne and Inver Primary School (Mid and East Antrim)

— Kings Park Primary School, Newtownabbey (Antrim and Newtownabbey)

— Ballyhenry Primary School (Antrim and Newtownabbey)

— Balnamore Primary School (Causeway Coast and Glens)

— Mossley Nursery School (Antrim and Newtownabbey)

— Kirkistown Primary School (Ards and North Down)

— Victoria Primary School, Ballyhalbert (Ards and North Down)

— Londonderry Primary School (Ards and North Down)

— Christ the King Primary School, Ballynahinch (Newry, Mourne and Down)

— St Mary’s Primary School, Ardglass (Newry, Mourne and Down)

— Sacred Heart Primary School, Dundrum (Newry, Mourne and Down)

— Our Lady Queen of Peace Primary School (Belfast)

— Bunscoil Bheanna Boirche (Newry, Mourne and Down)

— Glastry Collehe (Ards and North Down)

— St Colman’s High School, Ballynahinch (Newry, Mourne and Down)

— Lakewood Special School (Ards and North Down)

— Gilford Primary School (Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon)

— Iveagh Primary School (Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon)

— Kilkeel Primary School (Newry, Mourne and Down)

— Moneymore Primary School (Mid Ulster)

— Ballytrea Primary School (Mid Ulster)

— Stewartstown Primary School (Mid Ulster)

— Millingtown Primary School (Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon)

— St Brigid’s Primary School, Drumilly (Newry, Mourne and Down)

— St John’s Primary School, Gilford (Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon)

— Blessed Patrick O’Loughran Primary School (Mid Ulster)

— St Mary’s Primary School, Stewartstown (Mid Ulster)

— St Mary’s Primary School, Dunamore (Mid Ulster)

— St Patrick’s Primary School, Mullinahoe (Mid Ulster)

— St Paul’s Primary School, Cabra (Newry, Mourne and Down)

— St Mary’s Primary School, Rathfriland (Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon)

— St Patrick’s Primary School, Ballymaghery (Newry, Mourne and Down)

— St Patrick’s Primary School, Annaghmore (Mid Ulster)

— Railway Street Nursery School (Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon)

— Kilkeel Nursery School (Newry, Mourne and Down)

— St John the Baptist Nursery (Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon)

— Kilkeel High School (Newry, Mourne and Down)

— St Patrick’s College, Banbridge (Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon)

— Integrated College Dungannon (Mid Ulster)