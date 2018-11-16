Integrated school to use academic selection for a third of pupils

An integrated school in Co Down plans to use academic selection to admit more than a third of its pupils next year.

Strangford Integrated College has submitted a development proposal outlining its plans to the Department of Education.

The proposal states: “Strangford College will introduce the use of selection of children by reference to academic ability or aptitude for the annual admission of 35% of its Year 8 intake, with effect from 1 September 2019, or as soon as possible thereafter.”

Strangford Integrated College is a post-primary school in Carrowdore, Co Down with a total enrolment of almost 700 pupils.

Earlier this year, former Education Minister Peter Weir had said school enrolments were in “crisis” with the problem “particularly acute” in and around the north Down area.

In May, the Education Authority revealed it was struggling to find places for “around 300” pupils across Northern Ireland.