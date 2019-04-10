Runner-up award for young Greenisland animator

A talented young animator from Greenisland was runner-up in the Inter-Colleges media competition with his animation of a ‘Zombie News’ report.

Jack Bradshaw, who is studying interactive media at Northern Regional College’s Newtownabbey campus, submitted a flat design animation for the competition.

Jack Bradshaw was a runner-up prize in the Inter-Colleges Media competition.

Animation was one of the five categories in the highly competitive Inter-Colleges competition which attracted over 250 entries from across Northern Ireland.

Having successfully completed a level two diploma in creative media at the college in 2017, Jack progressed to level three and is now in the second year of the level three interactive media diploma.

The interactive media team at Newtownabbey campus said they were delighted with Jack’s success.

A spokesperson said: “We have watched Jack’s skills develop and noticed how he has grown in confidence since coming to the college. He did very well against stiff competition from students attending the other FE colleges.

“We are delighted at his success and wish him all the very best with his chosen career in animation.”