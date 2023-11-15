Emergency crews rushed to Templepatrick Road, Doagh which is closed after three car collision - motorists asked to avoid
Motorists are advised to avoid the Templepatrick Road, Doagh, which is currently blocked due to a three vehicle road traffic collision.
A post on TrafficwatchNI said that police “and colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service are currently at the scene”.
They also ask motorists to “Please seek an alternative route for your jou rney”.