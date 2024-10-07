45 firefighters last night tackled blaze in the Dornans Road area of Lower Ballinderry, Lisburn Co Antrim

By Gemma Murray
Published 7th Oct 2024, 09:55 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
More than 45 firefighters were last night deployed to the Dornans Road area in Lower Ballinderry, Lisburn to assist with an ongoing fire.

In a statement the Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) said: “NIFRS crews are currently dealing with an ongoing incident at Dornans Road, Lower Ballinderry.

"At present there are 6 Fire Appliances, 1 Aerial appliance and 45 personnel carrying out firefighting operations.

"We would advise members of the public to avoid the area for the next 2-3 hours and nearby homeowners to keep their windows and doors closed.”

Related topics:LisburnNIFRS

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice