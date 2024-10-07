Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

More than 45 firefighters were last night deployed to the Dornans Road area in Lower Ballinderry, Lisburn to assist with an ongoing fire.

In a statement the Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) said: “NIFRS crews are currently dealing with an ongoing incident at Dornans Road, Lower Ballinderry.

"At present there are 6 Fire Appliances, 1 Aerial appliance and 45 personnel carrying out firefighting operations.