45 firefighters last night tackled blaze in the Dornans Road area of Lower Ballinderry, Lisburn Co Antrim
More than 45 firefighters were last night deployed to the Dornans Road area in Lower Ballinderry, Lisburn to assist with an ongoing fire.
In a statement the Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) said: “NIFRS crews are currently dealing with an ongoing incident at Dornans Road, Lower Ballinderry.
"At present there are 6 Fire Appliances, 1 Aerial appliance and 45 personnel carrying out firefighting operations.
"We would advise members of the public to avoid the area for the next 2-3 hours and nearby homeowners to keep their windows and doors closed.”
