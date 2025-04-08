75 firefighters involved in quelling wildfire in Mournes but blazes continue

Firefighters have been tackling a significant wildfire in the Mourne Mountains. Picture: NIFRS/PA Wire

Some 75 firefighters were involved in quelling a major wildfire in the Mourne Mountains in Co Down.

The blaze in the Bloody Bridge area, which raged across a two-mile front, was described as dealt with on Tuesday evening while the cause remained under investigation.

However, firefighters were tackling another blaze close to Bloody Bridge in the Slieve Bearnagh area, with three appliances at the scene late on Tuesday afternoon and operations expected to continue into the evening.

The continuing blazes came after a major incident was declared at the weekend when a large wildfire close to the Mournes led to homes being evacuated. That blaze is being treated as arson.

Firefighters have tackled almost 150 blazes in the area since Thursday night.

An amber wildfire warning is expected to remain in place until the end of the week, with the forecast for increasing temperatures in Northern Ireland heightening concerns of further ignitions.

Police said they were using air support and other specialist units to survey the area for potential suspects, to spot fires early, and alert those who may be at risk.

First Minister Michelle O’Neill described the destruction and “devastating”, and said there is “no option” but for ministers to work to prevent wildfires.

Speaking to reporters at Parliament Buildings in Belfast on Tuesday afternoon, Ms O’Neill said: “Something more must be done, whenever we look at what has happened over recent days, it is absolutely devastating to see these fires rage right across the Mournes.

“There is no option for ministers to do anything other than action, and I think what has been called for in terms of plans are a necessity, and I’ll work with the ministers responsible.

“But it’s a time for everybody to put their heads together to ensure that this doesn’t happen and where it can be prevented we need to do everything we can to ensure it is prevented.”

Ms O’Neill added she had been due to go hiking in the Mournes herself with the conservationist group the Hiking Hens at the weekend.

“It’s such a beautiful area, something that we very much value and cherish,” she added.

“That’s all in jeopardy because of what we see unfolding.”

A Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) spokesperson said firefighters also tackled wildfires in other areas on Tuesday.

“In Western Area Command, firefighters were called to gorse on fire in the White Bridge area of Ballygawley, Co Tyrone at 1.57pm,” they said.

“There are currently four fire appliances and over 20 firefighters battling a one-mile firefront.

“Whilst firefighters have been in attendance at these wildfire incidents, NIFRS continues to respond to other emergencies in the community including a house fire in Newry and a fire in a flat in Belfast.

“Firefighters were also called to a potential aircraft incident in Enniskillen earlier today, however, no action was required on arrival.

“A yellow warning for wildfires is in place. Please follow our fire safety advice and stay area from these areas. If you see a fire please call 999 immediately.”

Superintendent Norman Haslett, PSNI district commander for Newry, Mourne and Down, said wildfires pose a real threat to the homes, farms and lives of the people in the areas affected, as well as to the environment and wildlife.

He said officers believe some of the recent blazes were started deliberately.

“We have implemented dedicated patrolling and are utilising all the capabilities of our air support and other specialist units to survey the Mournes to help us locate potential suspects, spot any fires early, and alert those who may be at risk or in any imminent danger,” he said.