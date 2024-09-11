Aaron McKinney: Police and friends confirm that west Belfast man has been located

By Gemma Murray
Published 11th Sep 2024, 08:10 BST
Updated 12th Sep 2024, 07:37 BST
Aaron McKinney
Aaron McKinney
Police have confirmed that they have located missing 33-year-old Aaron McKinney.
The earlier appeal said Aaron is described as being approximately 6ft 2ins tall and slim with a bald head, a dark beard and hazel eyes.

Numerous appeals were shared online by friends to help find Aaron.

