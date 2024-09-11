Aaron McKinney: Police and friends confirm that west Belfast man has been located
Police have confirmed that they have located missing 33-year-old Aaron McKinney.
The earlier appeal said Aaron is described as being approximately 6ft 2ins tall and slim with a bald head, a dark beard and hazel eyes.
Numerous appeals were shared online by friends to help find Aaron.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.