Amy Stokes, 20, who died after a collision in Co Fermanagh. Police received a report of the accident after 10.50pm on Monday in Derrylin. Photo: Family Handout/PA Wire

A man aged in his 30s has died following a crash in Co Down on Christmas Eve.

The PSNI said he had died in a single-vehicle crash on the Downpatrick Road in Ballynahinch.

It was the third death in just over 24 hours on the province’s roads, with two people being killed on Monday. And across the border, a man in his 80s has killed on Christmas Day in Co Cavan.

Inspector Cherith Adair, from the Collision Investigation Unit, said of the Co Down crash: “Police received a report at approximately 4.45pm, that a car had been involved in a collision. Officers attended, alongside our colleagues from partner emergency services. Sadly, the driver died at the scene.

“The Downpatrick Road, which was closed for a period of time following the collision, has since re-opened.

“Collision Investigation Unit detectives are investigating the circumstances of the collision, and would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the grey Volkswagen Polo or anyone who may have captured dashcam or other footage which could assist with our enquiries.”

On Tuesday, the family of a woman who died in a crash in Co Fermanagh on Monday said they were devastated by her death.

In one of two fatal accidents on Monday, Amy Stokes, 20, from Ballyconnell, Co Cavan, died after a single-vehicle crash in Derrylin that evening. Earlier on Monday, a man in his 40s was killed in a road crash in Co Tryone.

The family of Amy Stokes said in a statement, issued through the PSNI, that they are devastated by her loss and she will be sorely missed by family and friends.

Police received a report of the collision on the Ballyconnell Road in Derrylin, involving a silver Vauxhall Astra, after 10.50pm on Monday. The passenger in the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. “The other occupants of the vehicle were taken to hospital for treatment to non-life-threatening injuries. The Ballyconnell Road has now reopened after being closed overnight.”

Meanwhile, police confirmed that a man aged in his 40s had died following a single vehicle road traffic collision in the Moylagh Road area of Beragh, Co Tyrone. Inspector Adair said: “Police received a report shortly after 7.50am on Monday, 23rd December, that a lorry had been involved in a collision. “Officers attended, alongside our colleagues from partner emergency services. Sadly, the driver of the lorry was pronounced dead at the scene. "The Moylagh Road, which was closed for a period of time following the collision, has since re-opened."

Across the border, a man aged in his late 80s has died in a crash on Christmas Day.

Emergency services attended the scene in Co Cavan on Wednesday morning. The crash on the N55 at Clarebane at about 12.40am involved two cars. The man was pronounced dead at the scene and his body taken to Cavan General Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

In Northern Ireland, Collision Investigation Unit detectives are appealing for witnesses in both accidents or anyone who may have captured dashcam or other footage to contact them.

With regard to the accident in Derrylin, police say you can call 101 and quote reference 1642 of 23/12/24 or report online at www.psni.police.uk/makeareport.