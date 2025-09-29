Appeal after 'significant' number of tools stolen including nail guns, drills, grinders and batteries in Annalong
In a statement Sergeant Dougherty said: “We received a report at around 9.22am on Sunday, 28th September regarding the theft of a number of tools from a van in the Mill Road area.
“It’s understood the theft occurred sometime between 3pm on Saturday, 27th September and 7am on Sunday, 28th September.
"A significant number of items was taken, including nail guns, drills, grinders and batteries.
“Our enquiries are ongoing and we would ask that anyone who was in the area and may have any information, including CCTV or other video footage, contact police on 101, quoting reference 430 of 28/09/25.
“Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”