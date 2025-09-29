Appeal after 'significant' number of tools stolen including nail guns, drills, grinders and batteries in Annalong

A police vehicle

Police in Newry are appealing for witnesses and information following the report of a theft in the Annalong area.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a statement Sergeant Dougherty said: “We received a report at around 9.22am on Sunday, 28th September regarding the theft of a number of tools from a van in the Mill Road area.

“It’s understood the theft occurred sometime between 3pm on Saturday, 27th September and 7am on Sunday, 28th September.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"A significant number of items was taken, including nail guns, drills, grinders and batteries.

“Our enquiries are ongoing and we would ask that anyone who was in the area and may have any information, including CCTV or other video footage, contact police on 101, quoting reference 430 of 28/09/25.