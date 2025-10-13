Appeal for help to find missing 17-year-old Lucy Spence who has tattoo on inner left forerarm - "mum" with a flower

Police are appealing for public to help them find missing 17-year-old Lucy Spence.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A post on Police Causeway Coast & Glens says that ‘Police are currently concerned for missing person Lucy Spence 17YO from the Dungiven area’.

Lucy is described as being 5ft 6ins tall with shoulder length brown hair, blue eyes, nose rings in both nostrils, a tongue piercing, both ears pierced several times and a tattoo on inner left forerarm - "mum" with a flower.

The post adds that ‘Lucy has links across Northern Ireland’.