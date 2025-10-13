Appeal for help to find missing 17-year-old Lucy Spence who has tattoo on inner left forerarm - "mum" with a flower
A post on Police Causeway Coast & Glens says that ‘Police are currently concerned for missing person Lucy Spence 17YO from the Dungiven area’.
Lucy is described as being 5ft 6ins tall with shoulder length brown hair, blue eyes, nose rings in both nostrils, a tongue piercing, both ears pierced several times and a tattoo on inner left forerarm - "mum" with a flower.
The post adds that ‘Lucy has links across Northern Ireland’.
Anyone with information is asked to contact 101 and use reference 1343 from 09/10/25.