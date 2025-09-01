Appeal for information about whereabouts of 'a young female who goes by the name of Rhianna'

By Gemma Murray
Published 1st Sep 2025, 08:40 BST
Police have issued an appeal for information into the whereabouts of a young female who goes by the name of Rhianna.

An appeal on Police Mid Ulster says that ‘Police are making enquiries into the whereabouts of a young female who goes by the name of Rhianna.

‘She is approximately 25 years old and possibly in the Dungannon area’.

The appeal adds that ‘Family are concerned as they have not seen or heard from her for several days’ and say ‘anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting reference 1528 of 29th August 2025’.

