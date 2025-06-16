Appeal for information after arson attack at Northern Ireland premises - multiple vehicles had been damaged

By Gemma Murray
Published 16th Jun 2025, 09:07 BST
Updated 16th Jun 2025, 11:00 BST
Police are appealing for information following a report of a fire in the Killeen School Road area of Newry, during the early hours of this morning, Monday, 16th June.

In a statement Superintendent Haslett said: "At approximately 3:15am, we received a report of a fire at a premises in the area.

"We attended alongside colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"On arrival, it was observed that multiple vehicles had been damaged as a result of the ignition.

Fire engineplaceholder image
Fire engine

"At this time, the incident is being treated as deliberate, and enquiries are on-going to determine the full circumstances.

"We are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed anything suspicious, or who may have dash-cam, CCTV or other relevant video footage, to get in contact with us on 101 quoting reference number 156 of 16/06/25.

"Alternatively, information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."

The Killeen School Road remains closed at this time.

Related topics:PoliceNorthern IrelandNewryNorthern Ireland Fire and Rescue ServiceCCTV
News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice