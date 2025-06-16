Appeal for information after arson attack at Northern Ireland premises - multiple vehicles had been damaged

Police are appealing for information following a report of a fire in the Killeen School Road area of Newry, during the early hours of this morning, Monday, 16th June.

In a statement Superintendent Haslett said: "At approximately 3:15am, we received a report of a fire at a premises in the area.

"We attended alongside colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service.

"On arrival, it was observed that multiple vehicles had been damaged as a result of the ignition.

Fire engine

"At this time, the incident is being treated as deliberate, and enquiries are on-going to determine the full circumstances.

"We are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed anything suspicious, or who may have dash-cam, CCTV or other relevant video footage, to get in contact with us on 101 quoting reference number 156 of 16/06/25.

"Alternatively, information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."