Appeal for information after arson attack at Northern Ireland premises - multiple vehicles had been damaged
In a statement Superintendent Haslett said: "At approximately 3:15am, we received a report of a fire at a premises in the area.
"We attended alongside colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service.
"On arrival, it was observed that multiple vehicles had been damaged as a result of the ignition.
"At this time, the incident is being treated as deliberate, and enquiries are on-going to determine the full circumstances.
"We are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed anything suspicious, or who may have dash-cam, CCTV or other relevant video footage, to get in contact with us on 101 quoting reference number 156 of 16/06/25.
"Alternatively, information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."
The Killeen School Road remains closed at this time.