Appeal for information on missing Rosaleen Connors who has not been seen for 2 weeks

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police in east Belfast continue to appeal for information on the whereabouts of missing 16 year-old Rosaleen Connors.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Inspector McCrum said: “Rosaleen was last seen in the Sydenham Road area of east Belfast on Monday 7th October, at around 9.30pm.

"She is described as being approximately 5ft 6ins tall, of slim build and having short dark brown hair.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"She was last seen wearing a light grey coloured Under Armour tracksuit and white Nike trainers.

missing Rosaleen Connors

"Rosaleen has been missing for two weeks now and we are growing increasingly concerned for her wellbeing and wish to confirm that she is safe and well.