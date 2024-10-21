Appeal for information on missing Rosaleen Connors who has not been seen for 2 weeks
Inspector McCrum said: “Rosaleen was last seen in the Sydenham Road area of east Belfast on Monday 7th October, at around 9.30pm.
"She is described as being approximately 5ft 6ins tall, of slim build and having short dark brown hair.
"She was last seen wearing a light grey coloured Under Armour tracksuit and white Nike trainers.
"Rosaleen has been missing for two weeks now and we are growing increasingly concerned for her wellbeing and wish to confirm that she is safe and well.
“We are appealing to anyone with information in respect of Rosaleen’s whereabouts to contact us at Strandtown on 101 or via www.psni.police.uk/report quoting reference number 1826 07/10/24.”
