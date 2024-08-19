Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of Sofi Johansson.

According to a PSNI statement, Sofi's family have not heard from her since the end of May, and reported her missing to police on 9th August.

She is 56-years-old and is described as being around 5ft 7ins tall and of slim build, with long grey hair normally dyed blonde and hazel eyes.

She has an American accent.

Local policing Sergeant Rooney said: “Sofi is known to frequent Belfast and Banbridge.

"She was last known to be staying in Belfast.

"We are appealing to anyone with information in respect of her whereabouts to contact us on 101 or via psni.police/report, quoting serial 1348 of 09/08/24.