Appeal launched to locate Sofi Johansson who has not been in contact with family since May and 'may be camping in a wooded area of south Belfast'
According to a PSNI statement, Sofi's family have not heard from her since the end of May, and reported her missing to police on 9th August.
She is 56-years-old and is described as being around 5ft 7ins tall and of slim build, with long grey hair normally dyed blonde and hazel eyes.
She has an American accent.
"She was last known to be staying in Belfast.
"We are appealing to anyone with information in respect of her whereabouts to contact us on 101 or via psni.police/report, quoting serial 1348 of 09/08/24.
“Sofi may be camping in a wooded area of south Belfast, and we would ask the local community to check their outbuildings, sheds and any derelict buildings that may be accessible, if it is safe to do so.”
