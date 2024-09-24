Appeal to find missing 12-year-old youngster Kai Oldham last leaving Northern Ireland school now over
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Police are abandoned the missing appeal for the welfare of Missing Person 12-year-old Kai Oldham.
A post on Police Ards & North Down adds that the youngster earlier said he was “last seen leaving School near Bangor City Centre around 1400hrs on 23/09/24”.
Kai had been wearing a navy P.E kit and a grey jacket but may have since changed clothing.
But a later post says: “The missing person from our previous post has now been located safe and well. Thank you for your help.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.