Police are abandoned the missing appeal for the welfare of Missing Person 12-year-old Kai Oldham.

A post on Police Ards & North Down adds that the youngster earlier said he was “last seen leaving School near Bangor City Centre around 1400hrs on 23/09/24”.

Kai had been wearing a navy P.E kit and a grey jacket but may have since changed clothing.

