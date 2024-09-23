Appeal to find missing Mark Duffy who has a tattoo on his neck
Police are now attempting to locate 32-year-old Mark Duffy.
A post on Police Newry, Mourne & Down says Mark was last seen in the Lisburn Street area of Ballynahinch at 9pm on Friday 20/09/24.
Mark is described as White, 5ft 4ins tall with dark brown hair, brown Eyes and a tattoo on the left side of his neck.
Mark was last seen wearing a blue jacket.
If anyone has seen or knows of the whereabouts of Mark or has any information they feel may assist in locating him please contact 101 and quote reference CC2024092101129
