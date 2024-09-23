Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police are now attempting to locate 32-year-old Mark Duffy.

A post on Police Newry, Mourne & Down says Mark was last seen in the Lisburn Street area of Ballynahinch at 9pm on Friday 20/09/24.

Mark is described as White, 5ft 4ins tall with dark brown hair, brown Eyes and a tattoo on the left side of his neck.

Mark was last seen wearing a blue jacket.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...