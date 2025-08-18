Appeal to locate 15-year-old Rhys Mooney from Newtownards who was last seen August 12 in the York Street area of north Belfast
There is increasing concern for missing 15-year-old Rhys Mooney from the Newtownards area.
Police are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare and safety of the tenager who was last seen in the York Street area of north Belfast at around 9pm on Tuesday, August 12.
Police say that Rhys is around 6ft tall and of slim build.
He is described as having been wearing a teal and grey zip up jacket, grey jogging bottoms and grey trainers. If you have seen Rhys or can provide any information regarding his whereabouts, please contact police on 101, and quote reference number 1138 of 12/8/25.