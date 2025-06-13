Attempt to start a fire at a house containing a family of six in racist arson attack in Coleraine

By Adam Kula
Published 13th Jun 2025, 14:05 BST
Updated 13th Jun 2025, 14:28 BST

An attempt has been made to start a blaze at a house containing a couple and their four children in Coleraine.

The police have described it as a racially-motivated hate incident.

In a statement the PSNI said: “Police received a report at approximately 3am this morning, Friday 13th June, of a fire at the rear of a property in the Mount Street area of the town.

“Upon officers’ arrival the fire had been extinguished by colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service.

Mount Street in Coleraine after a family were attacked in a racist incident last night. PICTURE: KEVIN MCAULEY/MCAULEY MULTIMEDIAplaceholder image
“Thankfully, the house had not caught fire after an oil tank at the rear of the property had been set alight causing damage to the outside of the property. The inside of the house, however, had filled with smoke.

“A man and woman and their four young children who were inside the house at the time were thankfully able to escape uninjured.

“This, however, was a deliberate attack on a young family which could have had potentially serious consequences.

“As such, we are treating this report as arson with a racially-motivated hate element, and everyone, regardless of their ethnic background, has the right to feel safe in their home.

The PSNI said it was a racially-motivated attackplaceholder image
“Our enquiries are continuing today – with officers at the scene conducting enquiries. We are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and noticed anything suspicious to make contact with us.

“We also want to hear from anyone who may have CCTV, dash-cam or other footage of the area to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 144 13/06/25.

"A report can be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport

"Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org .”

Independent unionist MLA for the area Claire Sugden said: “This was a deliberate attack on a family’s home and it’s completely unacceptable. Everyone should feel safe where they live, and no one should be targeted because of who they are. There’s no excuse for this kind of behaviour, it causes fear and tension and has no place in our community..

“The actions of a few must not be allowed to damage the character of the community as a whole. Coleraine is a place where people want to live in peace with their neighbours.”

