Avian flu: All of Northern Ireland now in a control zone with strict rules for everyone who owns birds, from household pets to farms, after outbreaks detected in three counties
Special measures now apply to everyone who keeps birds in the province – whether that’s commercial farming flocks, ordinary household pets, or a few birds in a backyard or hobby flock.
Strict prevention measures were brought in at noon on Saturday and apply until further notice, with the authorities fearing the effects could be devastating if avian influenza infects farming stock.
Poultry and other captive birds must now provided with secure feed and drinking water supplies that wild birds can’t get at.
Anyone who comes into contact with poultry or other captive birds must take “all reasonable precautions” to avoid the transfer of contamination between premises. That includes cleaning and disinfecting equipment, vehicles, and footwear.
And any areas in which birds are kept must be strictly separated.
While birds don’t have to be kept indoors and gatherings are still permitted, the authorities are keeping the situation under review and may decide to tighten the rules if required.
The measures have been brought in after avian flu was detected in County Tyrone, the first wild outbreak of the highly contagious disease in Northern Ireland since September 2023.
Detected in a wild goose found at Black Lough near Dungannon last week, the disease was subsequently found in a buzzard near Moira in County Down, and in a whooper swan in Portballintrae, County Antrim.
Said Agriculture Minister Andrew Muir: “All flock keepers should take immediate action on biosecurity and good farm practice to reduce the risk of incursion of avian influenza into the Northern Ireland poultry flock.
“Northern Ireland relies heavily on the agri-food industry as a source of employment. Poultry and egg production contributes significantly to the economy, and is valued at over £600 million; it is vital that we protect this industry.”
Northern Ireland’s chief vet, Brian Dooher, asked everyone who has birds, even if it’s just a single pet, to “improve biosecurity in order to prevent an incursion of the disease into our poultry flock”.
"If avian influenza were to enter our Northern Ireland flock, it would have a significant and devastating impact on our poultry industry, international trade and the wider economy,” he said.
DUP agriculture spokesperson Carla Lockhart said the new restrictions will place a heavy burden on farmers, but added they’re the only way to be sure the disease doesn’t spread.
"Our poultry farmers work tirelessly to produce high-quality food for households across the UK, and their dedication must not go unnoticed during this difficult time,” she said.
"The stress and uncertainty caused by this outbreak are immense, particularly for those whose livelihoods depend on the health of their flocks.
"It’s vital that we provide practical assistance and clear communication to our farmers to mitigate the impacts of these necessary restrictions.
"Every bird keeper, from large-scale producers to those with small backyard flocks, has a role to play in preventing further transmission. By following strict biosecurity measures and adhering to the rules, we can protect not only our poultry industry but also the health of our rural economy.”