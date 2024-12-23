Belfast City Airport reopens after landing emergency

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Belfast City Airport’s runway is “operating at normal” after it was forced to close following an emergency incident.

A plane’s nose wheel collapsed as it landed in the airport amid adverse weather conditions on Sunday afternoon.

There were four crew on board and no passengers when the hard landing occurred.

The incident triggered emergency procedures at Belfast City Airport and forced the runway to close for the rest of the day.

Plane incident at Belfast City Airport Belfast City Airport's runway will be closed for the rest of Sunday after an Aer Lingus plane from Edinburgh suffered an emergency incident while landing during strong winds. Photo - Andrew McCarroll/ Pacemaker Press

Several flights were redirected.

Emerald Airlines, which was operating the flight, said the incident was a result of adverse weather conditions that has been disrupting travel across the UK.

On Monday morning, Belfast City Airport said normal operations were resuming.

In a statement, it said: “The runway at Belfast City Airport has now reopened and normal operations will resume today.