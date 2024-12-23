Belfast City Airport reopens after landing emergency

By Cillian Sherlock, PA
Published 23rd Dec 2024, 09:06 GMT
Updated 23rd Dec 2024, 09:07 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Belfast City Airport’s runway is “operating at normal” after it was forced to close following an emergency incident.

A plane’s nose wheel collapsed as it landed in the airport amid adverse weather conditions on Sunday afternoon.

There were four crew on board and no passengers when the hard landing occurred.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The incident triggered emergency procedures at Belfast City Airport and forced the runway to close for the rest of the day.

Plane incident at Belfast City Airport Belfast City Airport's runway will be closed for the rest of Sunday after an Aer Lingus plane from Edinburgh suffered an emergency incident while landing during strong winds. Photo - Andrew McCarroll/ Pacemaker PressPlane incident at Belfast City Airport Belfast City Airport's runway will be closed for the rest of Sunday after an Aer Lingus plane from Edinburgh suffered an emergency incident while landing during strong winds. Photo - Andrew McCarroll/ Pacemaker Press
Plane incident at Belfast City Airport Belfast City Airport's runway will be closed for the rest of Sunday after an Aer Lingus plane from Edinburgh suffered an emergency incident while landing during strong winds. Photo - Andrew McCarroll/ Pacemaker Press

Several flights were redirected.

Emerald Airlines, which was operating the flight, said the incident was a result of adverse weather conditions that has been disrupting travel across the UK.

On Monday morning, Belfast City Airport said normal operations were resuming.

In a statement, it said: “The runway at Belfast City Airport has now reopened and normal operations will resume today.

“Passengers impacted by yesterday’s runway closure or those due to travel today should check the status of their flight with the airline before making their way to the airport.”

Related topics:Belfast City Airport

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice