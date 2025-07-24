Belfast security alert: Pipe bomb found on Crumlin Road as police appeal for information

Crumlin Road was sealed off from its junction with Tennent Street to its junction with Oldpark Road. Image: Google

Police found a ‘pipe bomb type device’ during a security alert that sealed off one of Belfast’s main roads this morning.

The capital city’s Crumlin Road was both cordoned off from around 8am this morning as PSNI Ammunition Technical Officers moved in to scour the area for a suspicious object.

Blocked from its junction with Tennent Street to Oldpark Road, it reopened later in the day and police have now confirmed a viable device was uncovered.

The PSNI is appealing for witnesses, Detective Inspector Keon stating: “At approximately 8am, police received a report of a suspicious object in the area.

“Ammunition Technical Officers attended and removed a pipe bomb type device for further examination. The device has been described as being viable.

“I am appealing at this time to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or to anyone with CCTV or other footage that could assist with the investigation to contact detectives. We are continuing to work to establish a motive for this and are exploring a number of potential motivating factors."

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on non-emergency phone number 101, quoting reference number 249 24/07/25.

