Belfast travel chaos as Heathrow fire cancels morning flights to London's biggest airport

Cancelled flights from Belfast City Airport to Heathrow this morning as a result of a substation fire in west London.

A leading airline warned that travel will be disrupted for days to come after a fire shut down Heathrow Airport today (21st).

Hundreds of Northern Irish travellers were caught up in the air over travel chaos after all journeys between the province and the huge London travel hub were cancelled.

Even though Heathrow allowed a small number of flights this evening and were expected to back in full force tomorrow, British Airways’ chief executive warned that interruptions to maintenance schedules and crew patterns were so huge that all of the airline’s journeys will be affected for days to come.

Both Belfast City Airport and Derry City Airport run regular flights to and from Heathrow, with the Belfast journeys proving especially popular with the business community, as well as tourists travelling to connecting trips from the UK’s biggest airport and major transport hub.

In total, all 11 of Belfast’s planned Heathrow flights and all five of Derry City’s were scrapped after an electricity substation fire knocked out power to the huge London facility.

Both Northern Irish airports posted on social media warning passengers bound for Heathrow not to show up, and to instead contact their airlines.

Morning flights between Belfast City and London City airports were also delayed, though it’s not clear if that was directly related to the Heathrow air chaos.

Belfast International Airport does not run flights to Heathrow.

Stranded passengers at Heathrow Terminal 5 in London this morning. Photo: James Manning/PA Wire

More than 1,300 flights to and from the London travel hub were disrupted, and around 120 flights to the airport were said to be in the air when the closure was announced.

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander said there was no suggestion of foul play in the fire.

Counter-terrorism police are involved in identifying the cause of the substation fire, she stated, because it took place next to a critical piece of national infrastructure, but don’t believe it was any form of planned attack.

“The counter-terrorism command has specific capabilities and capacities that mean that they are used to conducting investigations at pace, and it’s really important that we identify the cause of this quickly,” she said.

Morning flights at from City Airport to Heathrow have been cancelled. Picture: Visit Belfast

“There are no suggestions at the moment of foul play, but you will appreciate the investigation keeps an open mind, and our priority is identifying the cause as soon as possible.”

Describing the fire as “an unprecedented situation that has been totally outside of Heathrow’s control”, the minster added that while lessons will be learned, she’s confident the situation was handled well.

She said: “They have stood up their resilience plan swiftly, and they’ve collaborated closely with our emergency responders and the airline operators, they do have backup energy supplies, they have generators, diesel generators.

“None of that failed on this occasion because that backup supply is designed to protect the critical key systems within the airport and not to provide power to the whole airport.

Empty Terminal 4 arrivals hall at Heathrow Airport in London. Photo: James Manning/PA Wire

“It’s important to remember that large airports such as Heathrow take up about as much energy as a small city, and so I’ve spoken to the chief executive of Heathrow about what has happened and any lessons that might be learned for the future, but I’m confident that Heathrow is a world-class airport that provides excellent services day in, day out, to millions of passengers and businesses all over the world, and so we will learn the lessons.”

British Airways chief executive Sean Doyle warned its services will be severely impacted over the coming days.

The airline had been forced to effectively ground its flying operation due to the incident, he said, cancelling every short-haul and the majority of long-haul flights scheduled for Friday.

He said: “This is an unprecedented situation, and we have not seen a closure of Heathrow of this scale for many years.

“Unfortunately, it will have a huge impact on all of our customers flying with us over the coming days.

“Our colleagues are working extremely hard to support our customers with the most up to date information”.