Belfast Zoo competition

Belfast Zoo has officially launched its 38th Annual Photography Competition, inviting visitors, professionals and budding young photographers to get behind the lens and capture the wild side of one of Northern Ireland’s most iconic and loved attractions.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Running from 5 June to 27 September 2025, the much-loved competition gives photographers of all ages and abilities the chance to showcase their creativity.

And in return they will win fantastic prizes and have their work displayed across the Zoo and featured in a special edition of Zoo Craic magazine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year’s competition is proudly sponsored by Photo Experience Ltd, the Zoo’s official photography operator and introduces a refreshed set of categories including:

Best Photo Taken by a Professional Photographer

Best Photo Taken by a Zoo Visitor

Best “Wildlife in Need” Picture (a new conservation-themed category)

Best Photo of Zoo Landscapes or Gardens

Best Photo Taken by a Person Under 18

Best Humorous Caption (an honorary category with no prizes, but a chance to be featured

To take part visitors can explore the Zoo, capture their favourite moments and submit their entries online via the Belfast Zoo website.

Photographers can also take advantage of several Photographer Access Days throughout the summer, offering a relaxed setting with fewer visitors and more time to frame the perfect shot.

These sessions will take place on 25 July and 17 August, and must be pre-booked in advance here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Winners will be announced in October 2025 and prizes include cash awards, trophies, family tickets, goodie bags and the opportunity to have winning images displayed at the Zoo and published in print.

Belfast Zoo’s Commercial Support Officer, Julie Bryans, said: "Each year, the competition brings out amazing creativity and talent from our visitors.

"From heart-warming wildlife shots to beautiful scenery and hilarious moments, the entries help tell the story of the Zoo through a unique lens.”