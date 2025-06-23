Belfast Zoo has officially launched its 38th Annual Photography Competition inviting visitors, professionals and budding young photographers to get behind the lens
Running from 5 June to 27 September 2025, the much-loved competition gives photographers of all ages and abilities the chance to showcase their creativity.
And in return they will win fantastic prizes and have their work displayed across the Zoo and featured in a special edition of Zoo Craic magazine.
This year’s competition is proudly sponsored by Photo Experience Ltd, the Zoo’s official photography operator and introduces a refreshed set of categories including:
- Best Photo Taken by a Professional Photographer
- Best Photo Taken by a Zoo Visitor
- Best “Wildlife in Need” Picture (a new conservation-themed category)
- Best Photo of Zoo Landscapes or Gardens
- Best Photo Taken by a Person Under 18
- Best Humorous Caption (an honorary category with no prizes, but a chance to be featured
To take part visitors can explore the Zoo, capture their favourite moments and submit their entries online via the Belfast Zoo website.
Photographers can also take advantage of several Photographer Access Days throughout the summer, offering a relaxed setting with fewer visitors and more time to frame the perfect shot.
These sessions will take place on 25 July and 17 August, and must be pre-booked in advance here.
Winners will be announced in October 2025 and prizes include cash awards, trophies, family tickets, goodie bags and the opportunity to have winning images displayed at the Zoo and published in print.
Belfast Zoo’s Commercial Support Officer, Julie Bryans, said: "Each year, the competition brings out amazing creativity and talent from our visitors.
"From heart-warming wildlife shots to beautiful scenery and hilarious moments, the entries help tell the story of the Zoo through a unique lens.”
For full competition details, terms and conditions and to enter, visit Belfast Zoo’s website.
