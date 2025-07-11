Book of condolence opened for tragic Jaidyn Rice, killed in Bangor road crash aged 16

Jaidyn Rice, who was killed in a car accident aged just 16. Photo: PSNI

A youth group at which tragic Jaidyn Rice was a beloved leader has opened a book of condolence.

The 16-year-old, killed this week when she was hit by a car as she walked through her hometown of Bangor, was an inspirational figure at DICE Project, a youth futures scheme that works with kids from housing estates in the Co Down city’s Bloomfield, Breezemount, Conlig, Clandeboye and Whitehill areas.

Today (11th) the scheme opened up a community hall in the Clandeboye area, launching a book of condolence for people to leave a message for Jaidyn and her family.

Stated the organisers: “The doors will be open throughout the day for those who wish to call in and share a few words, memories or thoughts. Everyone is welcome.

A memorial to Jaidyn Rice in a community hall in Bangor's Clandeboye estate, accompanying a book of condolence opened for the tragic teenager. Photo: DICE Project

“Please feel free to come by at any time, your love and kindness mean so much to Jaidyn’s family.”

Bangor has been plunged into a stunned mourning since the teenager’s death, scarcely able to believe that such a vibrant, promising and inspirational young life has been taken.

Jaidyn was heavily involved in both youth work and her local community, volunteering around the Clandeboye estate; she was also an Army cadet, had just started her first job and was renowned for her tight family relationships – especially with the younger brother she adored.

Her death has devastated the wide circle of people who knew her, from close friends to fellow volunteer workers to people helped by her kindness and dedication.

Jaidyn was an army cadet, with the force stating she will be "fondly remembered as an exceptional young leader". Photo: 2nd NI Bn Army Cadet Force

DICE Project is run by voluntary sector organisation North Down Community Network, whose manager Louise Little this week told the News Letter that Jaidyn stood out as a great future community leader – a leader Bangor has now lost.

She first came through the door of DICE’s youth club very young, remembers Louise, attending as one of many ordinary kids there to socialise, but Jaidyn got more and more involved in helping to run the events and graduated into mentoring positions.

“She became one of our inspirational young leaders,” says Louise. “Full of hope, potential, wisdom and joy, she was a beautiful young person, inside and out.”

DICE runs talking sessions for young people dealing with their issues and according to Louise, Jaidyn was invaluable – always first to get the conversation started and open space for others to unburden themselves.

Jaidyn Rice was an enthusiastic community volunteer who aspired to become a youth worker. Photo: DICE Project

"She was very emotionally intelligent, she could always tell when someone was having issues in their relationship or at school or at home, and invite them to open up,” she said. “They always knew they could talk to her.

“This year Jaidyn finished classes in a leadership programme, we knew she would really stand out in that role – it was her ambition to work with young people.

“We knew that she’d be one of the people we could hand the keys to the youth club to in 10 years and say ‘here you go guys, it’s your show now’ and watch them fly.