Boy, 12, killed in Co Down hit and run - Portaferry community 'in deep mourning'

The Strand, Portaferry. Image: Google

A Co Down town is in shock after a 12-year-old boy was killed in a hit and run road crash.

The collision, which happened in the Strand on the seafront of coastal small town Portaferry around 11pm on Tuesday night (8th), involved a car and an e-scooter, which the boy was riding.

The News Letter understands the 12-year-old, who has not yet been named, is from a nearby village on the Ards Peninsula but had gone to Portaferry with friends.

The boy was taken to hospital, where he died as a result of his injuries.

Strangford MP Jim Shannon says the thoughts and prayers of the area are with the grieving family.

Police describe the crash as a hit and run, and have arrested a 51-year-old man.

PSNI collision investigation unit Inspector Cherith Adair said: “Shortly after 11pm, it was reported that a red Skoda Fabia and a scooter were involved in a collision.

“One man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of a number of related offences. He remains in police custody at this time.

“Enquiries are continuing and anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have dashcam or other footage which could assist with our investigation, is asked to contact collision investigation unit detectives via 101, quoting reference number 1788 08/07/25.”

Portaferry councillor Joe Boyle says the Portaferry community is in deep mourning.

Area MP Jim Shannon said the people of the Peninsula are praying for the family.

“I was so distressed when I received the call to say that a child had lost their life on the roads,” the DUP MP told the News Letter.

“Any death is difficult, but the death of a child just hits that bit harder. I cannot imagine the pain of that family today and I can do nothing but earnestly pray that God will comfort them with the peace only He could give.

“Words simply fail, but I know the thoughts and prayers of the people of the area are with them at this dreadful time.”

Councillor Joe Boyle, who lives in the coastal town, says Portaferry has been in “deep mourning”.

“It is an absolute tragedy whenever such an incident takes place, effecting so many families within the community, but more so when it involves such a young person,” he said. “As everyone looks forward to school holidays, families are confronted with such a tragedy. My thoughts and prayers are with them.

“Portaferry is a strong community and we will comfort each other by helping the families through, where we can, what is an extremely difficult situation.”

Pointing out that the fatal collision happened on the same night a crash in Bangor claimed the life of 16-year-old Jaidyn Rice, Ards Peninsula councillor Pete Wray said Tuesday had been “a somber and tragic day for Ards and North Down”.

The tragedy is the third road death in the Ards area in the space of a week and a half.

On June 29, 36-year-old motorcyclist Philip McClelland from the Newtownards area crashed on the town’s Portaferry Road, passing away at the scene from injuries received in the incident.