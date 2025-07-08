Can you help identify these individuals in connection with a probe into incidents of disorder and attacks on police officers?
A PSNI statement adds ‘we are asking these individuals to come forward to police, or anyone who can assist in identifying these individuals should contact us on 101’.
The post adds ‘Please do not comment on this post with information’.
A report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/