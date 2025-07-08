Can you help identify these individuals in connection with a probe into incidents of disorder and attacks on police officers?

Police are asking for assistance in identifying these people and would like to speak with them in connection with an ongoing investigation into a number of incidents of disorder and attacks on police officers since Monday, 9th June 2025 in the Portadown area.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A PSNI statement adds ‘we are asking these individuals to come forward to police, or anyone who can assist in identifying these individuals should contact us on 101’.

The post adds ‘Please do not comment on this post with information’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad