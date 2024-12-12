Cervical screening shortcomings are unacceptable, says health minister
The findings of a major review into more than 17,000 women’s smear tests in the area found that eight women went on to develop cancer after their smears were misread.
Another 11 women needed pre-cancerous treatment after their tests were reviewed.
Mr Nesbitt said the review would now be the subject of independent expert analysis after which he will decide on the next steps.
He said: “I wish to again fully acknowledge the distress caused by this review and the shortcomings detailed in the earlier report from the Royal College of Pathologists.
“It is both deeply regrettable and unacceptable.”
The minister said improvements in the cervical screening programme had been implemented in the past year.
SDLP health spokesperson Colin McGrath called on Mr Nesbitt to make a swift decision on whether an independent inquiry should be held into the review.
He said: “The revelation that eight women developed cervical cancer after their smear test results were misread by the Southern Trust underlines the seriousness of this situation.
“This is a major scandal and needs to be treated appropriately by everyone involved.”
He added: “The health minister has indicated he wants to have all the information before making a decision on an inquiry.
“I can’t see what more he needs to hear than the findings of this review. There can be no more feet dragging or delays, the least these women deserve is an inquiry.”
Sinn Fein MLA Linda Dillon said the conclusion of the review was an “important step”.
She said: “It’s vital that we have proper oversight of key health services such as cervical screening, and that women have confidence in their results.
“I will also be asking the health minister for an update on the implementation of HPV testing and its oversight.”
Dr Stephen Austin, Southern Trust medical director, said: “We acknowledge that the failings in the cervical cytology laboratory extended beyond individual staff members and included system failings.
“I wish to sincerely apologise again to women and their families for any distress caused by this review process and the publication of the outcomes report.”
