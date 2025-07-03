Child dies and three people seriously injured in Donegal crash

A child has died and several people have been injured in a car crash in Co Donegal on Wednesday.

Gardai said the child was a female passenger.

The female driver of the car, a male front-seat passenger and a female child, who was a rear-seat passenger, are in a serious condition in Altnagelvin Hospital in Derry.

The collision, involving a van and a car, took place on the R240 at Carrowmore in Glentogher, Carndonagh before 6.30pm on Wednesday.

The road was closed overnight pending a technical examination by Forensic Collision Investigators and local diversions were put in place.

An appeal has been issued to anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who may have footage of the incident to contact them.