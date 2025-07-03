Child dies and three people seriously injured in Donegal crash

By Gráinne Ní Aodha, PA
Published 3rd Jul 2025, 08:01 BST
A child has died and several people have been injured in a car crash in Co Donegal on Wednesday.

Gardai said the child was a female passenger.

The female driver of the car, a male front-seat passenger and a female child, who was a rear-seat passenger, are in a serious condition in Altnagelvin Hospital in Derry.

The collision, involving a van and a car, took place on the R240 at Carrowmore in Glentogher, Carndonagh before 6.30pm on Wednesday.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Ambulanceplaceholder image
Ambulance

The road was closed overnight pending a technical examination by Forensic Collision Investigators and local diversions were put in place.

An appeal has been issued to anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who may have footage of the incident to contact them.

Those with information are advised to contact Buncrana Garda Station, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Related topics:DonegalDerryAltnagelvin HospitalCarndonagh

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice