Clearing World War Two bomb found in Co Down housing estate could take days, say PSNI

Army and police are dealing with the suspected WWII bomb in an operation that could last for a number of days

​​More than 400 homes have been evacuated in Newtownards due to an operation to clear what is suspected to be a Second World War-era bomb.

The clearance operation, which began on Saturday following the discovery of a suspected historic piece of munition in the Co Down town, continued today.

Police said that it was thought likely that the operation would continue for a number of days.

The PSNI district commander of North Down and Ards District Superintendent Johnston McDowell said: “I would like to thank all those impacted residents, who we have spoken to in relation to the ongoing public safety operation in the Rivenwood area of the town.

A digger is brought into the Rivenwood housing estate in Newtownards as part of the operation to clear the suspected WWII bomb

“In excess of 400 homes have been affected by this operation.”

Superintendent McDowell continued: “This is a significant number of properties, and we thank residents for their patience and understanding.

“I would like to state that if home owners or residents have not been spoken to directly by police, or received information in relation to this matter, it’s unlikely that they will be impacted by the clearance operation at this time.”

Police say that they will continue to provide updates on the situation in Rivenwood.

Sand is moved by a digger yesterday during efforts to make the bomb safe. Pics: Jonathan Porter/PressEye

Traffic is being advised to stay away from the area.

Superintendent McDowell said: “It is anticipated at this stage that the operation will continue for a number of days.

"A police cordon is in place and motorists are advised to continue to avoid the area.”

He also said: “I appreciate the disruption that this has caused, however keeping people safe is paramount, and we will not take any risks.

“I want to thank those who may be affected for their patience at this time.

“We will continue to minimise any further disruption, as our priority is to keep residents and the local community safe.”

The first police statement about the scare was issued on Friday afternoon. A PSNI statement in the name of an Inspector McClintock (no first name given) said: “Police are currently at the scene along with Ammunition Technical Officers investigating the matter and an initial cordon is currently in place.

“I am also asking the public to avoid the area during this time where possible.”

Residents of Rivenwood have spoken about the disruption.

BBC News NI quoted David Lewis, who was affected with his young family.

“We’ve had to stay with my mum and dad, they’ve a two-bedroom bungalow and there are five of us living with them along with the dogs,” he was reported as saying on their website.

“Our two dogs have been relegated to a shed, we will be living in the one bedroom. We've packed up the whole house, literally everything.”

Mr Lewis also was reported as saying: “Our daughter learnt about WW2 and was excited at the start because they found something from the war near the house, now she realises what’s happening she’s petrified.”

Another resident, Stephanie O'Fee, who lives near to where the bomb was found, described the evacuation as having been “very disruptive”.

“I'm starting a new job tomorrow and it's been very hard to find somewhere that I've been been able to stay and then finding somewhere for my pets as well, so it has been pretty stressful,” she was quoted as saying on the BBC.