Co Down crash victim named

A woman tragically killed in a horror crash in Co Down on Monday has been named locally as Jacqui Robinson from Killinchy.

Aged in her 60s and a wife and mother, Mrs Robinson lost her life in a single-car accident in on the Ballygowan Road, between Comber and Ballygowan on Monday afternoon. Although emergency services were called, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The fatal crash’s location is just a few miles from the rural village she called home.

Published details of her funeral describe her as the “dearly loved wife of Ian, much loved mother of Annie, partner Jason; and Stewart and dear sister of Angeline and Sylvia”.

A celebration of her life is to take place in Killinchy Non-Subscribing Presbyterian Church early on Saturday afternoon, followed by interment in the adjoining churchyard.

The family are keeping the house private, and have requested donations be made in lieu of flowers to Marie Curie care of Norman McBriar and Son Funeral Directors, 37 Saintfield Mill, Saintfield.

Mrs Robinson was described as “extraordinarily kind” by Rev Andrew Conway, minister of Comber Second Presbyterian Church, which she had attended.

Stating that the church community has been left “heartbroken” by the tragedy, Rev Conway said the congregation have been praying to God for comfort over the last few days.

“She was a much-loved member of our church family, involved in our women’s group and in our Boys’ Brigade,” he told the News Letter. “A really extraordinarily kind-hearted lady, who made a lasting impact on lots of people within the congregation, the town and beyond.

“There’s lots and lots of folks who are absolutely devastated, because she had such a big heart and made such a big impact on so many.”

Strangford MP Jim Shannon, whose constituency includes both Comber and Killinchy, said: “At a time of tragedy, our thoughts always reflect on the families left to grieve the loss of a loved one.

