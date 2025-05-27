Co Down four-year-old drowns in tragic hotel pool accident at start of family holiday in Tenerife

Edward Watson tragically died in a hotel pool accident at the start of a family holiday in Tenerife.

A Co Down four-year-old is to be laid to rest after drowning in a tragic accident hours after arriving in Spain on a family holiday.

Edward James Watson, whose family are understood to be from the Seaford and Clough area in the south of the county, died after entering a hotel pool in Tenerife.

The devastating accident happened last Thursday in San Miguel de Abona, on the southern coast of the largest of the Canary Islands.

According to reports on Spanish TV channel Telecinco, the four-year-old boy had been pulled out of the pool by a lifeguard but died after “failing to recover from a cardiac arrest”.

Emergency services were dispatched to the scene shortly after 5pm local time, after receiving a call that a child had been rescued from a hotel pool and was in cardiac arrest.

Two life support ambulances and a medical helicopter sped to the hotel, and responders attempted to resuscitate the young boy – to no avail.

Edward’s death was confirmed at the scene of the incident, say reports.

A death notice published this week stated that he “tragically passed in the first few hours of their Tenerife holiday”, and described the tragic four-year-old as the “precious son of Richard and Joanne” and “loving brother and best friend of Victoria”.

Added the notice: “Edward will be greatly missed and lovingly remembered by all his friends and family circle.

“He will be cherished in our hearts forever. Our lives will never be the same without him."

Details of funeral arrangements are not yet available.

The Watsons are parishioners of Clough and Seaforde Presbyterian Church, whose Rev David Bingham, said the entire church family is “in total shock at this absolutely tragic event”.

He stated: “We will be doing all we can to support the family, who are much loved members of our congregation and community, at this dreadfully sad time. Day-by-day please lift them up in prayer, and please respect their privacy.”

Among those paying tribute online was Valerie Dumigan, who described Edward as “a bubbly little boy whom his wee class mates at Cubs will really miss”.

“Heaven has gained a beautiful wee soul,” she added. “Praying for Richard, Joanne, little Victoria and the wider Massey and Watson families as you come to terms with this unimaginable pain of loss.”

Helen Newell stated: “Heartbreaking, devastating news. My thoughts and prayers are with dear Joanne, Richard and darling wee Victoria and extended Watson and Massey families. Sincere condolences for this precious beautiful little boy."

