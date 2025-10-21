Concern for missing Martin McAdorey last seen wearing shorts and t-shirt on October 17
Martin was last seen on the morning of Friday 17th October 2025 in the College Square North Area of Belfast.
The appeal from the PSNI on Police North Belfast says that Martin is 5 foot 11 inches tall and of a medium build with a sleeve tattoo on his right arm.
Martin was last seen wearing an orange t-shirt, grey shorts and navy Nike trainers.
If you have any information regarding Martins whereabouts or if you have seen a male matching the above description please make contact with police by ringing 101 and quoting reference number 1027 of 20/10/25.