Concern for missing Martin McAdorey last seen wearing shorts and t-shirt on October 17

By Gemma Murray
Published 21st Oct 2025, 09:12 BST
Updated 21st Oct 2025, 09:43 BST
Police are becoming increasingly concerned regarding the whereabouts of 29 year old Martin McAdorey.

Martin was last seen on the morning of Friday 17th October 2025 in the College Square North Area of Belfast.

The appeal from the PSNI on Police North Belfast says that Martin is 5 foot 11 inches tall and of a medium build with a sleeve tattoo on his right arm.

Martin was last seen wearing an orange t-shirt, grey shorts and navy Nike trainers.

Martin McAdorey missingplaceholder image
Martin McAdorey missing

If you have any information regarding Martins whereabouts or if you have seen a male matching the above description please make contact with police by ringing 101 and quoting reference number 1027 of 20/10/25.

