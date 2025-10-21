Police are becoming increasingly concerned regarding the whereabouts of 29 year old Martin McAdorey.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Martin was last seen on the morning of Friday 17th October 2025 in the College Square North Area of Belfast.

The appeal from the PSNI on Police North Belfast says that Martin is 5 foot 11 inches tall and of a medium build with a sleeve tattoo on his right arm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Martin was last seen wearing an orange t-shirt, grey shorts and navy Nike trainers.

Martin McAdorey missing