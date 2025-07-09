Contractors are 'on standby' to remove south Belfast bonfire claims Sinn Fein MLA

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Legal action is also understood to be planned against the towering pyre close to an electricity substation which powers two major Belfast hospitals.

It is set to be lit tomorrow ahead of annual Orange Order parades on July 12.

NIE Networks said it has put mitigations in place at the substation to reduce the risk of damage at the site, which is also described as containing asbestos.

The bonfire on waste ground off the Donegal Road, in south Belfast, which is beside an electrical sub-station which serves the Royal Victoria Hospital and City Hospital

Health Minister Mike Nesbitt visited the site on Tuesday to monitor the situation.

A developer owns the land at the Broadway Industrial Estate off the Donegall Road where the bonfire is situated.

Belfast City Council's strategic policy and resources committee is understood to have discussed the situation during a meeting today.

Sinn Fein MLA Pat Sheehan said the committee voted to have the bonfire removed from where it is currently situated.

He also challenged Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly to “speak out” and accused unionism of a “lack of leadership”.

“My understanding is the contractor is now on standby,” he told media at Belfast City Hall this afternoon.

“We can think of no other scenario where a structure like this beside electrical infrastructure wouldn't be swiftly removed, and that's the situation we're in at the minute.

“There has been a lack of leadership from unionism around this issue.

“If that bonfire was situated 200 yards across the Westlink, all of our political leadership would be out, calling for it to be removed and it would be removed.

“Contractors will move in at some stage to remove that bonfire.”

He added: “Why is Emma Little-Pengelly not out calling for that bonfire to be demolished and dismantled.

“This is clearly a health and safety issue, there's a danger to residents, to children, to patients and everyone around that surrounding area.”

A spokesperson for Belfast City Council confirmed the committee approved the use of a contractor to remove bonfire materials from the site.