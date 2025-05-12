Crash victim aged 22 is named by police as he dies days after two-vehicle collision

A man has died days after a car crash.

Police have named the victim as Gabriel Johnston, aged 22 and from the Belfast area.

The crash had occurred in the countryside north-west of Lisburn on Tuesday, May 6.

Inspector Cherith Adair from the Collision Investigation Unit said: “Police received a report of a two vehicle road traffic collision involving a car and a lorry at Sheepwalk Road, at shortly after 5pm on Tuesday, 6th May.

“Officers attended the scene, alongside colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service and the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

“Gabriel Johnston, who was 22 years old and from the Belfast area, and was the driver of the car, was taken to hospital for treatment for his injuries following the collision but has since sadly passed away.

“Our investigation to establish the circumstances of the collision is ongoing, and we would like to hear from witnesses or anyone who may have captured dash-cam or other footage which could assist with our enquiries.