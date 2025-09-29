Crash which shut down Castlereagh Road in east Belfast was fatal confirm police - victim was aged 30
The crash happened shortly before midnight on Sunday.
It takes the number of people killed as a result of road crashes in Northern Ireland over the past three days to three.
The others were a woman in her 80s in Glarryford, Co Antrim, and the death of a man on the Ballygowan Road in south-east Belfast.
Inspector Cherith Adair of the PSNI’s Collision Investigation Unit said a short time ago: “At approximately 11.50pm, we received a report of a one-vehicle collision involving a motorcycle in the Castlereagh Road area.
“Officers attended alongside colleagues from other emergency services and the man, aged in his 30, was taken to hospital where he sadly died a short time later.
“Enquiries are continuing and we appeal to anyone who witnessed the collision, or who may have dash-cam footage which could assist our investigation, to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference number 1693 of 28/09/25.”
The Castlereagh Road, which was closed for a number of hours, has now fully reopened to traffic.