Crash which shut down Castlereagh Road in east Belfast was fatal confirm police - victim was aged 30

By Adam Kula
Published 29th Sep 2025, 16:42 BST
A man aged 30 died as a result of a crash on the Castlereagh Road in east Belfast, police have confirmed.

The crash happened shortly before midnight on Sunday.

It takes the number of people killed as a result of road crashes in Northern Ireland over the past three days to three.

The others were a woman in her 80s in Glarryford, Co Antrim, and the death of a man on the Ballygowan Road in south-east Belfast.

The Castlereagh Road in east Belfast was closed to traffic throughout Monday, and police have now revealed that the crash was fatalplaceholder image
Inspector Cherith Adair of the PSNI’s Collision Investigation Unit said a short time ago: “At approximately 11.50pm, we received a report of a one-vehicle collision involving a motorcycle in the Castlereagh Road area.

“Officers attended alongside colleagues from other emergency services and the man, aged in his 30, was taken to hospital where he sadly died a short time later.

“Enquiries are continuing and we appeal to anyone who witnessed the collision, or who may have dash-cam footage which could assist our investigation, to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference number 1693 of 28/09/25.”

The Castlereagh Road, which was closed for a number of hours, has now fully reopened to traffic.

