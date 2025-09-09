Def Leppard's Vivian Campbell says music was 'the escape' from politics during Troubles

Northern Ireland rock star Def Leppard's Vivian Campbell has told how when there was tension in society in the 1990’s, music was "the escape" from politics.

In an interview with the BBC, the heavy metal legend also reflected on his time touring with the group Sweet Savage in the late 1970s.

He said that the four band members were from different religious backgrounds and for them, music was "the escape" from politics.

"Belfast has certainly changed since my youth, for the better, I'm very happy to say,” he said.

"I just remember certain parts of the province that we were playing in, there were always two of us that didn't speak on any show," he said.

"It was like, 'OK, you two shut up tonight, don't say anything.'

"So there was that tension but yet when we played together on stage, we never thought about any of that stuff."

Mr Campbell joined Def Leppard (originated in Sheffield) in the early 1990s which is best known for hits like Animal, Pour Some Sugar On Me and Let's Get Rocked.

Originally from Lisburn, County Antrim, the guitarist said he tries to get home at least once a year.

And next summer he'll be on stage at Belsonic - an opportunity he feels is a "privilege".

He added that he feels like the "luckiest man in the world" after being in 100% remission for the first time in 12 years since being diagnosed with Hodgkin's Lymphoma.

"Luck of the Irish and all that," he added.

Def Leppard singer Joe Elliott (right) with guitarist Vivian Campbell (left) and bassist Rick Savage (center) perform with their band Def Leppard on stage during their "One Night Only" gig at the Leadmill in Sheffield. Picture date: Friday May 19, 2023.

Following a number of treatments, his oncologist said he had reached the end of the road for options, with a donor stem cell transplant the only choice left.

"It was quite a process to go through but I'm very, very glad I had the opportunity. It couldn't have worked out better.