DJ Tizer: Tributes pour in after death of 'hard-core legend and scratch master Tony Walsh'

Tributes have poured online after the death of popular Northern Ireland DJ Tizer.

It has emerged that the DJ – called Tony Walsh – died at the weekend.

He became renowned for organising "old skool raves" and is recognised for creating legendary nights at some of Northern Ireland's most celebrated nightclubs and dance music establishments.

‘Can't believe the news this morning and that I'm having to write this but my good friend for last 30yrs hard-core legend and scratch master Tony Walsh aka Dj Tizer has passed away’, said one post.

‘Devastated and heartbroken my friend I'll never forget about all of the memories and good times we had over the 30yrs, rest easy in the arms of the angels Tony from me (Dj Ice i remember u gave me that name ) and my family’.

Another post said: ‘I cannot believe I have woken up to this news.

‘It’s like I’m dreaming.

‘I’ve lost a life-long, good friend. We’ve lost an absolute legend of a DJ. There will only ever be one Tizer RIP’.

DJ Tizer - Facebook image

And another post from a friend and fan added: ‘Can't believe the very sad news that I just heard this morning that this man has passed away Mr Tony Walsh aka DJ Tizer aka the scratch master.

‘Not only was he N.Irelands number one happy hardcore DJ but a very good friend as well, from the old skool days in the Circus Circus, the Mandela hall, Kellys Portrush to the Fubar in Scotland he's been around the world and back.

‘But he always took time to always say hello big Kev and give a big hug and hand shake each time he saw me, he'll always be N.Irelands number one DJ keep spinning the wheels of steel my old friend up in heaven you'll be very sadly missed’.

And another tribute from Simon Shields added: ‘When i first stood behind a set of decks at age 14, it was because of this man.

‘When i learned my first scratch, it was because of this man.

‘Growing up in my teenage years, I was always listening to tapes - Tizer, Trix, Xray, Sci, Gleave E D, Glen Malloy, Hellraiser, Vengeance, Mooner, Binman, Marty C, Sequel, Paddy Frazer………but you ALWAYS wanted the new Tizer mix to hear his scratching!

‘Nobody did it quite like him! He was a god to us, easily the biggest influence to me to start djing and scratching. Im now at it 31 years, being on the decks is my favourite place in the world’.

The post adds: ‘Thankyou T, for making me fall in love with dance music, for inspiring me to play the decks and shape a huge part of my life that i am lucky enough to call work.