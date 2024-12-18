Dogs Trust are warning owners to avoid the “Nightmare after Christmas” that could be caused by feeding dogs toxic foods.

The charity has shared its top tips to ensure dogs across the country stay happy and healthy at Christmas.

They advise trying Dogs Trust’s festive snack recipes to safely treat your four-legged-friends this festive season.

The vets at Dogs Trust Ballymena are advising owners to avoid the “Nightmare After Christmas” and avoid feeding their dogs certain foods that could be extremely dangerous for their health

Some can lead to vomiting, diarrhoea, or even more severe consequences.

Charlie Dobson, Senior Veterinary Surgeon at Dogs Trust says: "As a nation of dog lovers, it goes without saying that many of us will want to spoil our canine companions this festive season. However, many of the ingredients in the food we enjoy this time of year are toxic to dogs, which can lead to tummy upsets or, in some cases can even be fatal.

“It’s not just the ingredients in some foods that can be problematic. We’d also advise owners to avoid feeding their dogs a large Christmas lunch.

"While an extra full tummy of festive food might lead to us having a nice nap on the sofa, dogs can really struggle with sudden changes to their diet.

"This can lead to diarrhoea and vomiting, or even a serious condition called pancreatitis which often requires hospitalisation at the vets– something no one wants, especially at Christmas.

"Instead, stick to your dog’s normal feeding schedule, and maybe add in a small amount of dog friendly festive treats. Spoil them in other ways, such as a new toy or some extra festive fuss!”

To help dog owners keep their pets safe and happy during the festive season, Dogs Trust Ballymena has shared eight top tips to ensure your four-legged friends can enjoy the festivities with the rest of the family this Christmas.

1. Avoid foods that are toxic to dogs – There are plenty of human foods that aren’t suitable for dogs. Grapes, raisins or sultanas, which are in mince pies and Christmas pudding, can cause kidney failure and death in dogs. Others problematic foods include (but are not limited to) chocolate, macadamia nuts, avocado, onion and garlic (often in gravy), and leek. Xylitol (E967) - an artificial sweetener found in some sugar-free foods is also toxic to dogs. It’s not only foods that can make our canine companions unwell but also drinks. Dog owners should be mindful that ethanol (found in alcoholic drinks) is toxic to dogs if ingested. A list of unsafe foods can be found on Dogs Trust’s website here.

2. Minimise changes to your dog's regular diet – Avoid feeding rich fatty foods, like pigs in blankets and fat trimmings, at Christmas because they could cause a tummy upset, and even a trip to the vet with pancreatitis. Stick to the food that your dog is familiar with and avoid making sudden changes, as even small dietary adjustments can upset their digestive system. It's best to keep the same brand and type of food your dog usually eats to prevent any potential stomach issues.

3.Don’t allow your dog to chew on leftover cooked bones – Although popular culture leads us to believe that bones are great for dogs, owners need to be careful as it can be dangerous. Ensure family and friends know that they shouldn’t be giving your dog cooked bone Christmas leftovers, such as their chicken drumsticks. If swallowed, bones can cause constipation, obstruction of the throat or even pierce the gut which can be fatal.

4.Stick to usual mealtime routine - As things change around our dogs, amidst the holiday chaos, you want to make sure their routine stays the same. Consistent meal times are important for your dog’s wellbeing and can help to avoid them feeling anxious.

5. Avoid giving your dog a special Christmas meal, even if it’s ‘dog-friendly’ – Although it’s tempting to serve a festive feast, Dogs Trust advises sticking to their normal food. A sudden change in diet, even if it's a pet-safe version of a holiday meal, can result in stomach upsets or other digestive problems due to ingredients they aren’t used to. When giving treats, remember to reduce your dog’s usual food portion so they’re not overfed.

6. If you wish to treat your dog during the holidays, opt for bite-sized portions given gradually throughout the season – If you do decide to give your dog a festive treat, ensure portions are bite-sized and spread out over several days to avoid overindulgence. This approach helps to reduce the risk of stomach upset while still allowing your dog to enjoy a special treat.

7. Store any toxic foods out of reach – Be extra vigilant about where you keep foods that could be dangerous to dogs. Secure these items in upper cabinets or closed cupboards, especially if your dog is a determined sniffer or known for counter-surfing. Don’t forget the chocolate decorations on the Christmas tree!

8. Be prepared for the worst by having your emergency vet contact details ready – Many vet surgeries will be closed on Christmas day but will have an emergency service in place. If the number for this service is different to your usual vet contact number, make sure you have it written down somewhere safe in case you need to call. For those who are looking to treat their dog to a tasty treat this Christmas, you can do so safely by following Dogs Trust’s vet-approved recipes which are guaranteed to get tails wagging and tastebuds tingling. These can be found on Dogs Trust’s website, linked below: ·

Bark-cuterie board

Spiced

Apple Celebration Cupcakes

Blitzen

Banana Biscuits

Whether your dog likes curling up in front of the fireplace or snuggling under a blanket on your lap, make sure they can enjoy the festivities as much as the rest of the family this year. By following Dogs Trust’s guidance, you can ensure they are safely cared for in their happy place this Christmas.