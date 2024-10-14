Donal Armstrong: Body found after weeks of searching River Foyle - 'Our sincerest thoughts are with the Armstrong family in the coming days, weeks and months ahead'

By Gemma Murray
Published 14th Oct 2024, 11:36 BST
Updated 14th Oct 2024, 11:41 BST
DONAL ARMSTRONGDONAL ARMSTRONG
The body has been found of tragic Donal Armstrong, Foyle Search and rescue have said.
In a post added yesterday Foyle Search and Rescue said: “Earlier this morning on day 15, shortly before our teams and family and friends of Donal Armstrong began our co-ordinated search, Boyne Rescue found a body.

"Both organisations then worked together to return Donal home to his family.

"We would like to thank everyone who supported the Armstrong family over the last 2 weeks, whether it was searching, providing refreshments or simply supporting them. It has warmed our hearts.

"Our sincere thanks to our partner agencies within NISAR: Search & Rescue Dog Association - SARDA Ireland North , Community Rescue Service Western District and local policing for their help in searches. All assistance has been very much appreciated, including that of our dedicated volunteers.

"Our sincerest thoughts are with the Armstrong family in the coming days, weeks and months ahead.

"May Donal rest in peace.”

In another post 3 Rivers Search & Rescue said: “Volunteers of 3 Rivers Search and Rescue would like to send our heartfelt condolences to the family and Friends of Donal Armstrong, May he rest in eternal Peace..”

