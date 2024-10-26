Elderly brothers Samuel and Desmond Holmes die in road crash on Frosses Road

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A pair of elderly brothers have died following a road crash in Co Antrim.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Samuel Holmes, 75, and Desmond Holmes, 82, from the Ballymoney area, died following the incident on Friday afternoon.

Police said the car they were travelling in was in a collision with a lorry on the Frosses Road near Ballymoney.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PSNI roads inspector Cherith Adair said police received a report of the collision at about 1.10pm.

Left, Samuel Holmes, 75, and right, Desmond Holmes, 82, who both died following a road crash in Frosses Road near Ballymoney, Co Antrim on Friday

“Officers along with colleagues from other emergency services attended but sadly the driver of the car died at the scene, and the passenger died a short time later in hospital,” she said.

“Officers from the collision investigation unit examining the circumstances of the collision, are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed what happened or to anyone with CCTV, dashcam or other footage that could assist with inquiries, to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 757 25/10/24.”

North Antrim MP Jim Allister expressed his sadness, and urged action to make the road safer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Two more deaths on the A26 add to the tragic toll on this road,” he said.

Nora O'Hagan, 68, who died in hospital following a road crash in Co Tyrone earlier this month

“I wish to convey condolences on behalf of myself and the wider community to the families of the two elderly (men) who died.

“Once more great grief has been caused by deaths on this section of road adjacent to Ballymoney.

“Whereas some of the other Ballymoney junctions with the A26 are governed by roundabouts, which generally are safer, the junction where this accident happened is a T junction. In my view there is a strong case to convert this Ballymena Road junction into a roundabout.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, a woman has died in hospital following a road crash in Co Tyrone earlier this month.

Nora O’Hagan, 68, from the Cookstown area, was involved in a collision on the Woodlough Road in Dungannon on Wednesday October 16.

She was taken to hospital following the incident, where police said she has since died.

PSNI Roads Inspector Cherith Adair said another woman and a man were taken to hospital with injuries following the same crash.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said shortly after 4pm on October 16, police officers and emergency workers attended a report of a collision involving a white Ford Transit and a grey Audi A4.

“The passenger of the car, 68-year-old Nora O’Hagan, who was from the Cookstown area, was taken to hospital where she has since passed away,” she said.

“The female driver of the car and the male driver of the van were both taken to hospital for treatment to their injuries.

“Officers from the collision investigation unit are examining the circumstances of the collision, and would like to hear from witnesses, or anyone who may have captured dashcam or other footage, who may be able to assist with their inquiries.