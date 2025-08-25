Emerge festival: Teenage girl dies after becoming unwell at Belfast music event

By Grainne Ni Aodha, PA
Published 25th Aug 2025, 16:46 BST
Updated 25th Aug 2025, 16:46 BST
EMERGE music festivalplaceholder image
EMERGE music festival
​A teenage girl has died after "becoming unwell" at a music festival in Belfast at the weekend.

Police said they received a report of the sudden death of a girl aged in her late teens on Sunday.

The girl died in hospital after becoming unwell at an event in south Belfast , police said.

The event is understood to be the Emerge dance music festival which was held at the Boucher Road Fields in Belfast on Saturday and Sunday.

Two other people remain in hospital after becoming ill at the same event.

A woman aged in her 30s is in a serious but stable condition, while a boy aged in his teens received treatment and is expected to make a full recovery, police said.

"Inquiries into the circumstances surrounding all reports are ongoing," a PSNI spokesman said.

The Emerge festival has been contacted for comment.

