Emergency crews rushed to Omagh collision as motorists diverted from scene

By Gemma Murray
Published 2nd Jul 2025, 14:34 BST
Updated 3rd Jul 2025, 09:02 BST
Emergency crews were yesterday rushed to the Drumnakilly Road in Omagh following a road traffic collision near the junction with Camlough Road.
placeholder image
A spokesman for the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said they ‘received a 999 call at 14:09 on Tuesday 2nd July, following reports of an RTC in the Drumnakilly Road area, Omagh’.

They said that NIAS despatched 1 Emergency Ambulance Crew and 1 Rapid Response Paramedic to the incident.

But they added that ‘No one was taken from the scene’.

