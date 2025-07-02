Emergency crews rushed to Omagh collision as motorists diverted from scene

Emergency crews were yesterday rushed to the Drumnakilly Road in Omagh following a road traffic collision near the junction with Camlough Road.

A spokesman for the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said they ‘received a 999 call at 14:09 on Tuesday 2nd July, following reports of an RTC in the Drumnakilly Road area, Omagh’.

They said that NIAS despatched 1 Emergency Ambulance Crew and 1 Rapid Response Paramedic to the incident.