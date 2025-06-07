Emergency Incident: Five treated in hospital following chemical incident in Co Down

A major incident was declared at the factory premises near Magheralin on Friday night after 17 people were treated by the ambulance service.

Five people were treated in hospital following a chemical incident in Co Down .

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A major incident was declared at the factory premises near Magheralin on Friday night after 17 people were treated by the ambulance service.

Five were transferred to hospital, including two firefighters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) said they received a call at 10.23pm on Friday .

"Four fire appliances and a command support unit attended the scene along with a number of emergency ambulances, a hazardous area response team, a doctor and PSNI," they said.

"The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service declared a major incident as a result of 17 people having to receive treatment.

"Of the 17 people treated, five were transferred to hospital which included two firefighters.

"All have since been discharged."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They added: "There was no risk to the public beyond the site, however NIFRS implemented a precautionary 100-metre exclusion zone.