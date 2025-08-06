Emergency landing by Belfast-bound aircraft shuts down Birmingham Airport

​Birmingham Airport temporarily closed its runway today after a small Belfast-bound aircraft made an emergency landing.

Three people from the aircraft were treated at the scene with one suffering minor injuries from the incident, which occurred at around 1.40pm, West Midlands Police said.

Other emergency services including West Midlands Ambulance Service also attended the scene.

Footage and images shared on social media appeared to show a small white plane lying flat on the airport tarmac.

At least 11 flights listed on the departures page of the airport’s website to destinations across Europe were cancelled this afternoon, while others said delays were expected until around 7pm.

Gunnar Lauridsen, a 76-year-old from Denmark who had been on holiday playing golf, said he would most likely miss his connecting flight because of the closed runway.

He said: “We are ultimately going to Billund in Denmark. This delay probably means we can’t get our connection. So that means that we will be staying probably in Amsterdam overnight.

“I should have been to the doctors tomorrow morning. When you travel things happen.”

Camile Monteleone, a visual merchandiser, was meant to fly home to Barcelona after working in the UK for three days, but did not know if her flight from the airport had been cancelled.

The 30-year-old said: “I don’t have any news. I’m like ‘what is going on’. It does not say anything on the Ryanair app about the flight.

“I’m just waiting for information. I have to let people know I’m here, stuck at the airport. I cannot do anything else.”

Haley, who did not give her surname, said she was told by airline Tui to check-in for her flight to Mallorca as normal but was later told she could not go inside the airport.

The 42-year-old said: “It’s taken the shine off a bit. It’s not too bad at the minute. We’re trying to stay positive.

“Tui told us to check-in as normal, but we’ve got here and been told we can’t go inside the building.”