Emergency services rushed to three vehicle collision on M1 creating delays for motorists

NIAS

A three vehicle collision on the M1 this morning has created delays.

A post on TrafficwatchNI says the collision happened ‘on the M1 east bound (towards Belfast) just prior to the Applegreen Motorway Services’.

It adds that Lane 2 is currently blocked.

However it is ‘passable with care in lane 1’.

A spokesman from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said: ‘The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service received a 999 call at 08:23 on

Monday, 27th October, following reports of an RTC in the M1 area.

‘NIAS tasked 1 Emergency Ambulances and 1 Ambulance Officer to the scene.