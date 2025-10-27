Emergency services rushed to three vehicle collision on M1 creating delays for motorists

By Gemma Murray
Published 27th Oct 2025, 09:14 GMT
Updated 27th Oct 2025, 09:56 GMT
NIASplaceholder image
NIAS
A three vehicle collision on the M1 this morning has created delays.

A post on TrafficwatchNI says the collision happened ‘on the M1 east bound (towards Belfast) just prior to the Applegreen Motorway Services’.

It adds that Lane 2 is currently blocked.

However it is ‘passable with care in lane 1’.

Car queue in the bad traffic road. Selective focus.placeholder image
Car queue in the bad traffic road. Selective focus.

A spokesman from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said: ‘The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service received a 999 call at 08:23 on

Monday, 27th October, following reports of an RTC in the M1 area.

‘NIAS tasked 1 Emergency Ambulances and 1 Ambulance Officer to the scene.

‘No one was taken from the scene’.

Related topics:Emergency servicesBelfastRTC
News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice