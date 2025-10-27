Emergency services rushed to three vehicle collision on M1 creating delays for motorists
A post on TrafficwatchNI says the collision happened ‘on the M1 east bound (towards Belfast) just prior to the Applegreen Motorway Services’.
It adds that Lane 2 is currently blocked.
However it is ‘passable with care in lane 1’.
A spokesman from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said: ‘The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service received a 999 call at 08:23 on
Monday, 27th October, following reports of an RTC in the M1 area.
‘NIAS tasked 1 Emergency Ambulances and 1 Ambulance Officer to the scene.
‘No one was taken from the scene’.