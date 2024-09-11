In a statement, the PSNI say that shortly after 5am on Wednesday morning, police received a report of a fire at the now derelict Railway Hotel building on Forthill Street.

The statement adds that officers attended the scene together with colleagues from Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, who extinguished the blaze.

Forthill Street was closed to traffic whilst NIFRS officers brought the fire under control, however, the building has been completely destroyed as a result of the incident.

They add that police “are treating the incident as arson and detectives would ask anyone with any information or who saw or captured dash-cam or CCTV footage of any suspicious activity in the area, to call them in Omagh on 101, quoting reference number 104 11/09/24”.

" You can also submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”

The fire was at the former Railway Hotel in the centre of Enniskillen which one local councillor has described as an iconic building.

At the height of the incident, which was reported early on Wednesday, 43 firefighters and nine appliances were tackling the blaze.

A NIFRS spokesman said: “Due to the tireless efforts of our firefighters, the fire was brought under control and this prevented the fire from spreading to the adjacent properties.

“We would like to thank the public for their ongoing patience whilst we dealt with the incident.”

The spokesperson added: “We worked with our partners to reduce disruption for members of the public as much as possible.

The fire caused traffic disruption in Enniskillen and members of the public were advised to avoid the area and nearby homeowners to keep their windows and doors closed.

Alliance Party councillor Eddie Roofe, who told of his shock at the blaze, said: “The Railway Hotel is an iconic establishment in the local community here. Their Sunday roasts were a staple for my family and many others, and its absence has been starkly felt on Forthill.”

Around 11pm yesterday a PSNI spokesman confirmed ‘Forthill Street in Enniskillen has re-opened following a fire at a derelict hotel in the area. An update will follow in due course’.

