Enniskillen man Aaron Johnston, 24, dies after completing Glasgow half-marathon

A photo of Aaron Johnston released by W T Morrison funeral directors.

A Fermanagh family say they’ve been left heartbroken after their beloved 24-year-old son and brother died after completing a half-marathon event in Glasgow.

Enniskillen man Aaron Johnston reportedly collapsed just past the finish line of an event course in Glasgow Green park and garden, on the banks of the River Clyde.

Police Scotland said the 24-year-old fell ill at around 11.15am on Sunday (2nd).

He was rushed to Glasgow Royal Infirmary but died shortly after arrival.

A business owned by the Johnston family, Ashwood Garden Centre in Enniskillen, issued a statement reading: “We are completely heartbroken that our precious Aaron Johnston, son of Niall and Joy and brother to Hayley, Adam and Jessica, died suddenly.

"Words cannot describe what we are going through now.”

The family added that the garden centre and its coffee shop will be closed until further notice.

DUP Fermanagh and South Tyrone MLA, Deborah Erskine, described news of Aaron's death as “absolutely devastating”.

"The community have been plunged into a deep sense of loss at this young man's death,” she said. “Nobody would have ever expected this and it has shocked everyone.

"Our hearts are with Aaron’s family circle and his friends.

"The Johnston family are well known in the Fermanagh area, and I know the community will be thinking of them and do all they can to support Aaron’s family in the days that lie ahead.”

A death notice published by funeral directors W T Morrison described Aaron said Aaron was “late of Sligo Road in Enniskillen”, adding that he “will be lovingly remembered by his family and all the family circle”.

Funeral arrangements have not been set yet, but the family has asked for donations to Chest, Heart and Stroke NI in lieu of flowers.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Emergency services attended following a report of a 24-year-old man having taken unwell at Glasgow Green around 11.15am on Sunday, February 2, 2025.

“The man was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary, where he died a short time later.

“There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”