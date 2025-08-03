Fatal car fire being treated as arson as detectives seek witnesses to help unravel what happened

Detectives in Omagh are seeking to understand how a person came to die in a car fire.

The sudden death occurred on Saturday.

Detective Inspector Adrian Keon said: “Just before 2.05pm, we received a report from our colleagues in Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service that a vehicle – a silver Mitsubishi Lancer GS2 – was on fire in the Rylagh Road area.”

The Rylagh Road is a long road in the countryside, a couple of miles north of Omagh.

General view of the northern end of the Rylagh Road in Co Tyrone

He added: “As fire officers extinguished the blaze they discovered that, tragically, a person had died as a result of the fire.

“We are treating this fire as arson, and our enquiries as to how the person came to be beside the vehicle are ongoing.

“We would appeal to anyone who may have been in the area between midday and 2.15pm yesterday, who may have noticed anything suspicious, to contact us.

"We would be particularly keen to hear from anyone who had dashcam or other footage and would also like to hear from anyone who may have noticed this particular vehicle.

“The number to call is 101, quoting reference 982 02/08/25.

“You can also report online at www.psni.police.uk/makeareport

"Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk .”