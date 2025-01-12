Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus have rescued two people from burning in flat in the Sydenham area of Belfast.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service was called to a fire in a flat at Inverleith Drive, Belfast on Saturday evening, which it reported at 5:22pm on Saturday.

Crews wearing Breathing Apparatus carried out a search of the flat, rescued two people and extinguished the fire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Three people were also led to safety from neighbouring flats by NIFRS personnel and colleagues in the PSNI.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus have rescued two people from a burning flat in the Sydenham area of Belfast. A member of the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service extinguishing a fire at a previous incident.

The rescued people were left in the care of the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

Seven Fire Appliances and a support appliance attended the incident, having come from Knock, Whitla, Holywood and Lisburn fire stations.

NIFRS says the cause of the fire is believed to be accidental.