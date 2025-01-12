Fire at flat at Inverleith Drive, Sydenham, Belfast: Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service rescues two people from burning flat

By Philip Bradfield
Published 12th Jan 2025, 11:54 BST
Updated 12th Jan 2025, 11:57 BST
Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus have rescued two people from burning in flat in the Sydenham area of Belfast.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service was called to a fire in a flat at Inverleith Drive, Belfast on Saturday evening, which it reported at 5:22pm on Saturday.

Crews wearing Breathing Apparatus carried out a search of the flat, rescued two people and extinguished the fire.

Three people were also led to safety from neighbouring flats by NIFRS personnel and colleagues in the PSNI.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus have rescued two people from a burning flat in the Sydenham area of Belfast. A member of the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service extinguishing a fire at a previous incident.

The rescued people were left in the care of the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

Seven Fire Appliances and a support appliance attended the incident, having come from Knock, Whitla, Holywood and Lisburn fire stations.

NIFRS says the cause of the fire is believed to be accidental.

By 9: 30pm all Fire Service personnel had left the scene.

